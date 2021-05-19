Covid-19: 7-year-old M’sian kid linked to a new cluster in S’pore

SINGAPORE (May 19): A seven-year old Malaysian is one of the two new cases of Covid-19 linked to a new cluster here, according to the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH).

The student at Yuhua Primary School had last gone to school on May 14, said the ministry in its full data released late last night.

Also, another family member of the student, a 36 year-old Malaysian cook at Spring Court Restaurant is also linked to the same cluster. Both test results came back positive for Covid-19 infection on May 17.

The first case of the cluster involved a 64 year-old female Singapore Permanent Resident who is currently unemployed with the two Malaysians being the household contact of the elderly woman who was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on May 15.

Meanwhile, two other Malaysians are linked to Changi Airport Terminal 3 cluster which currently has 87 confirmed cases.

One of them is a 36 year-old Malaysian woman who has tested preliminarily positive for the B.1.617 variant, and is pending further confirmatory tests.

Singapore reported 11 unlinked cases yesterday that include another two Malaysians.

Thus far, the republic which has tightened safe management measures in the community from May 16 has a total Covid-19 infection tally of 61,651.

There are currently 220 confirmed cases still in hospital, of these, most are stable or improving, and five are in critical condition in the intensive care unit

The island republic has 19 open clusters so far. – Bernama