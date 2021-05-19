Covid-19: Record 7 deaths for Sarawak, 323 new cases

KUCHING (May 19): Sarawak registered its highest number of daily Covid-19 fatalities so far with seven deaths today.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said in a statement that four of the fatalities were recorded in Sarikei, two in Sibu, and one in Kapit.

The figures brought the total death toll from Covid-19 in the state to 237.

SDMC said the state registered 323 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the cumulative number of infections to 39,651cases.

A total of 190 or 58.82 per cent of today’s cases were detected in Kuching, Miri, Sibu, and Bintulu.

