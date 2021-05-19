FCAS: Quarantine for entries to Sabah should also include civil servants

KOTA KINABALU: The Federation of Chinese Associations Sabah (FCAS) has called for quarantine for entries to Sabah to also include civil servants on official duty.

Its President, Tan Sri T.C Goh said this is necessary, citing the fact that Covid-19 doesn’t discriminate against any individual, even the frontliners or medical staff are not spared.

“Suffice to say that, currently no one in this world is 100% invulnerable to Covid-19. Throughout the pandemic for the past one year, we have seen even some senior leaders and ministers of some nations were not spared, and they too had to be quarantined,” he said.

He thus reiterated that it’s important that quarantine requirements must be imposed on each and every person entering Sabah, regardless of civilians or civil servants.

Goh, who is also President of the Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia (Huazong) and the Federation of Sabah and Labuan Hokkien Associations (FSLHA) expressed this while welcoming the State government’s announcement yesterday, that with effect from 20 May, anyone entering Sabah will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine even if they have tested negative for Covid-19.

However, civil servants on official duty are exempted from the quarantine, provided they tested negative for Covid-19 and have permission and an official letter.

He also supported the requirement for non-Sabahans to undergo quarantine at their choice of designated hotels at their own cost, while Sabahans, permanent residents and work pass holders are allowed to do a home quarantine upon arrival.

Besides this, he urged the relevant authorities to be more cautious with inter-state economic activities, to better prevent any breach by the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, Goh was delighted that the State Health Department has authorized and enlisted four private clinics to provide free Covid-19 vaccination to the public; he hoped the Department could facilitate more similar arrangements to expedite immunization programs in the state.

He further hoped that the government could acquire more vaccines to provide free vaccination for the people of Sabah, to better contain the Covid-19 outbreak in the state.