Health Dept declares new Jalan Endap Sawit Cluster

KUCHING (May 19): The State Health Department today declared a new workplace Covid-19 infection cluster dubbed the Jalan Endap Sawit Cluster in Kota Samarahan.

In a statement today, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said the cluster was detected at an oil palm mill.

“A total of 48 individuals have been screened, where 29 cases were found positive, and 10 negative. Nine are still awaiting laboratory results.

“All of the positive cases were referred to the Sarawak General Hospital, Serian Hospital, and have been admitted to Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) in Kuching and Serian,” said the committee.

The Health Department also declared the end of the Tembok Sri Aman Cluster after no new cases were recorded in the last 28 days.

The cluster, which was declared on April 4, began in the Sri Aman Prison with the index case being a prisoner who was about to be released on parole.

A total of 470 individuals were screened, with 381 cases found positive.

SDMC said there are currently still 84 active clusters in the state.

“A total of six clusters have recorded 32 new cases for the day, while 78 clusters did not record any,” added the committee.