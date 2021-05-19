Kenyalang Market to close for three days for sanitisation after two traders test positive for Covid-19

KUCHING: The popular Kenyalang Market at Kenyalang Park here will be closed to the public for three days starting tomorrow (Thursday) to pave way for sanitisation work.

It will reopen on Sunday.

Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said the disinfection work was necessary after two individuals had tested positive for Covid-19.

“The market will be closed for three days because we need to sanitise it. Two persons had tested positive on Monday (May 17) and since then, they have not been trading at the market.

“We have also sent everyone concerned to get themselves tested last weekend,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted for confirmation on the matter.

He however, declined to provide further details of the two positive cases.

Wee said following these findings, Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will only allow market traders with negative test results to come back and trade.

“We are getting all the market traders to get themselves tested. Only those with negative results can resume trading.

“Our aim is to protect the traders and the customers as well,” he said.

He added that the same market was recently closed for sanitisation work from May 14 to 16 after a positive Covid-19 case was identified from there.