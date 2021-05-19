Malaysia sees record 6,075 new Covid-19 infections in 24 hours, highest since pandemic began

KUCHING (May 19): Malaysia recorded its highest ever new Covid-19 daily infections today at 6,075 cases, said Health Ministry director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The last highest daily infections for the country was on Jan 28 this year when there were 5,275 new cases.

In a Facebook post, Dr Noor Hisham revealed that Selangor topped today’s list with 2,251 new infections, followed by Johor with 699 cases, and Kuala Lumpur with 660 cases.

Next was Kedah with 445 new cases, followed by Kelantan (441), Sarawak (323), Perak (220), Terengganu (203), Negeri Sembilan (189), Penang (183), Sabah (160), Pahang (150), and Melaka (122).

The other states recorded below three-digit figures — Labuan (14), Putrajaya (9), and Perlis (6).

Malaysia’s cumulative Covid-19 infections now stands at 485,496.