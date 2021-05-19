Man allegedly tries to poison daughter

BEAUFORT: Police are looking for a man who allegedly attempted to poison his youngest child at Kampung Bundu, Kuala Penyu, here on Sunday.

Beaufort police chief DSP Yusoff Zaki Mat Yaacob said the incident happened when the 43-year-old suspect allegedly gave weedkiller to his five-year-old daughter after he had an argument with his wife around noon on May 16.

“Police investigation revealed the incident happened when the wife wanted to return to her village in Keningau with the children.

“This angered the husband which resulted in an argument between the couple.

“After the argument, the suspect allegedly gave a cup of coffee, mixed with weedkiller, to his five-year-old daughter.

“The suspect also allegedly tried to strangle the girl,” said Yusoff Zaki, adding that the mother only realised what had happened after her eight-year-old son told her.

She immediately lodged a police report and the victim has been warded at the Kuala Penyu hospital for treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

Police are looking for the suspect and the case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.