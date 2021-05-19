MOE urged to give Sarawak Education Ministry autonomy to address teacher shortage issue

SIBU (May 19): The Ministry of Education (MOE) has been urged to give autonomy to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research Sarawak (MESTR) to address the issue of the shortage of teachers in Sarawak.

Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) president Ahmad Malie said they made this call as they believed that MESTR has its own plans and strategies to address the issue of shortage of teachers in Sarawak more effectively.

“By giving autonomy and allocation to MESTR, KGBS is confident that the effort to address the issue of shortage of teachers will be much easier,” he said in a press statement.

Ahmad said although KGBS has been informed that action has been taken by the MOE to resolve the issue of shortage of teachers in Sarawak, the movement has been relatively slow.

“The situation has not been resolved even though we are now in the middle of the year and the issue of shortage of teachers in Sarawak remains in a critical stage,” he added.

Ahmad said the issue is connected with the state government’s 90:10 ratio policy, where 90 per cent of teachers in the state should be Sarawakians.

“Therefore, KGBS sees it fit to give MESTR the autonomy to address of the issue of the shortage of teachers.”

“In the interest of the development of education in Sarawak in particular and the country in general, we appeal to MOE to consider our proposal accordingly.”