PBK president questioned by police over video on party’s mission

KUCHING (May 18): The state police has this morning questioned Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan over a video uploaded on Facebook on his party’s objective.

Voon told The Borneo Post that the interview at the Kuching police headquarters at Simpang Tiga “went well”.

He said he was questioned by two senior police officers ranked ASP from around 11am on the video on his party’s mission to seek Sarawak’s independence.

“I was not put under arrest although I was a suspect. It took about over an hour with them,” the lawyer and former Batu Lintang assemblyman said.

He also said at least 10 supporters, including social activist Peter John Jaban, accompanied him to the district police headquarters.

Yesterday, Kuching acting police chief Supt Merbin Lisa told The Borneo Post that Voon had been called up to assist in the investigation under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998.

However, Voon insisted today that PBK’s mission statement was not seditious.

“The party has the legitimate right to speak and pursue independence issues and will continue do so for Sarawak,” he said, adding that he had explained this to the police.

He also said that around 20 of party members had been questioned by the police over their political activities.