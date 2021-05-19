Private hospitals in Sarawak to be roped in for Covid-19 vaccination programme — Abg Jo

BINTULU (May 19): Private hospitals in the state will be roped in to assist with the Covid-19 vaccination programme, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said these gazetted private hospitals in urban areas will be part of the state’s vaccination programme, which seeks to vaccinate 70 per cent of the population by August.

“This will speed up the vaccination for those who need it,” he told reporters here today.

Abang Johari said this is one of the matters approved by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin following their meeting two weeks ago.

He said the corporate sector would also be allowed to facilitate vaccination for their employees.

He explained that private companies, including in the industrial and plantation sectors, could liaise with the gazetted hospitals, which would administer the vaccine for their employees.

“They have to organise themselves, the vaccine is free from the state government, perhaps they only pay for the services rendered by the private hospital,” added Abang Johari.

Yesterday, the Selangor state government announced that employers who wish to procure Covid-19 vaccines for their staff can now register their interest through the former’s SELangkah application.

However, the Selangor state government did not clarify the process by which this vaccine will be administered, nor the source of the vaccines.