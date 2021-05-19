Sabah fencer shines in Taiwan

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah fencer Lau Shing Fung made heads turned by winning two gold medals at the National Intercollegiate Athletic Games 2021 at the National Taiwan University recently.

Lau, who currently studies at the university, won the Men’s Individual Foil gold before anchoring his squad to the Team gold.

Sabah Fencing Association Datuk Alex Sham hailed the achievement of the 22-year-old, especially when the standard of fencing in Taiwan is quite good.

“What an achievement…the Sabah Fencing Association is very proud of his accomplishments.

“We hope and believe that he can represent Malaysia in the Sea Games,” said Sham on Wednesday.

According to him, Lau has always been a talented fencer but it was not until the recently concluded Games that he made his mark.

Sham said Lau specialises in Foil weapon and trained by Sabah Sports Council coach Godwin Chong.

“He joined the Malaysia national team to the the Wuxi World Fencing Championships in China in 2017.

“He was too young to compete then but to be able to be at the world championships and having the opportunity to join in the national training camp with the top team of Shanghai has really opened his eyes and talent in fencing.

“He began to justify his talent this year and shone at the the recent National University Fencing championships,” he added.

For the record, Lau is currently pursuing a degree in Biomechantronics Engineering in the University, where he remains focussed in his training despite his taxing academy works as a fourth year student.

He is very thankful to his very supportive parents who trusted him and often gives him great encouragement and motivation for him to do better.