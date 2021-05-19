Sarawak’s Covid-19 red zones drop to 24 after Bukit Mabong turns orange

KUCHING (May 18): The number of Covid-19 red zones in Sarawak has reduced to 24 as Bukit Mabong district returned to orange today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“This is after it (Bukit Mabong) recorded 37 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in the past 14 days,” it said in a statement, adding that there are now two orange zones with the other being Tatau.

The Health Ministry categorises districts with no Covid-19 cases as green zones, those with one to 20 cases over a two week period as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange, and 40 and above as red.

Sarawak’s remaining red zones are Tebedu, Betong, Pusa, Bau, Belaga, Sebauh, Sri Aman, Pakan, Song, Kanowit, Selangau, Saratok, Subis, Mukah, Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

Meanwhile, Lundu district turned from orange to yellow today with 20 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in the past 14 days.

The total number of districts that are now yellow is nine. The others are Julau, Lawas, Matu, Tanjung Manis, Dalat, Daro, Lubok Antu and Limbang.

Five districts remain green, namely, Marudi, Simunjan, Asajaya, Telang Usan and Kabong.