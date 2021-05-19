SDMC lifts EMCO at 11 locations in Sarawak

KUCHING: The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided to end the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) enforced at 11 locations in the state.

In its Covid-19 daily update, the committee said these included three locations in Saratok namely Kolej Tingkatan Enam Saratok, Kampung Tanjung Hulu and Kampung Melango Lama where the EMCO had ended on May 18.

The EMCO for eight other locations ends today.

They comprised Rumah Monica Giri, Salim-Stabau, Sibu; Rumah Lenggang, Nangga Tajam, Batang Oya, Selangau; Rumah Umin, Sungai Nirai, Selangau; Rumah Ambrose Ramping, Selangau; Rumah Inyang, Sungai Ranan, Kanowit; Rumah Sali, Nanga Ngungun, Kanowit; Rumah Seliau, Sungai Tuah, Kanowit; Blok G, H & R Flat Sungai Plan, Bintulu; Blok D, Flat Taman Li Hua, Bintulu; and Rumah Setia, Ulu Minus, Sarikei.

On another matter, SDMC reported that the police have issued 25 compounds for standard operating procedure (SOP) violations statewide over the past 24 hours.

It said Bintulu topped the list with six, followed by Kuching (5), Padawan (5), Lawas (5) and Mukah (4).

SDMC stated that eight of the compounds were issued to individuals for not wearing face masks in public; four for inter-zone travel without permit; four for not observing physical distancing; three for not checking in via MySejahtera or premise log book; two for not updating customer check-in log book; two for dining-in at eatery and two for going out of an EMCO area without permission.

“This brings the total amount of police compounds that have been issued from March 18, 2020 until today to 6,593,” said the committee.

Over the same period of time, SDMC said the Ministry of Local Government and Housing have issued 18 SOP violation compounds.

Out of that, two were issued by the Bintulu Development Authority (BDA), three by Kuching South City Council (MBKS), two by Kapit District Council, two by Padawan Municipal Council (MPP), two by Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS), two by Meradong and Julau District Council, one by Serian District Council, and one by Sarikei District Council.

As for the breakdown according to offence, 10 were issued for not updating the customer check-in log book or incomplete registration; two for non-functioning body temperature scanners; two for allowing customer dine-ins; one for not wearing face mask; one for businesses operating over the allowed time; one for for not checking in via MySejahtera or premise log book and one for not observing physical distancing.

All in all, SDMC said the Ministry of Local Government and Housing has issued a total of 574 compounds since February 1, 2021.