Slow delivery of Covid-19 vaccines in Kapit hampering vaccination efforts

KAPIT (May 19): Only 4 per cent or 2,214 of Kapit folk who registered for Covid-19 vaccination have completed both doses of the vaccine so far due to the slow delivery of vaccine supply, said Kapit Division Disaster Management Committee deputy chairman Galong Luang.

The Kapit Deputy Resident said under the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, 1,167 have registered for vaccination in Kapit, 600 in Song, and over 600 in Sungai Asap to date.

“There is no issue of people willing to receive vaccination. Based on our records of those 16 years old and above, more than 50,000 people have registered — that is about 56 per cent of the Kapit population.

“To meet the targeted time to complete vaccination for all registered, at least daily 1,200 people should receive the vaccination. But now it is just about 100 per day, which is far below the target,” he said yesterday, during the start of the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination programme here.

He stressed there is no issue of registering Kapit folk for vaccination, but there is simply a problem with vaccine supply.

“We have raised the matter with Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Embas, the chairman of the State Disaster Management Committee. We hope Mosti (Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation) and MoH (Ministry of Health) will supply us with more vaccines in order to catch up. Right now it is far behind schedule,” he said.

Galong said on Monday (May 17), 120 were vaccinated at the Sri Baleh Multipurpose Hall, while 154 were vaccinated yesterday (May 18).

According to him, a few of those who registered did not turn up because they could not be contacted.

Besides the Sri Baleh Multipurpose Hall, the other vaccination centres in the division are at the Song VIP Rest House, Belaga Multipurpose Hall, and Sungai Asap Multipurpose Hall.