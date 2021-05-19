Ting: SMC to take stern action against business operators found hogging parking spaces

SIBU (May 19): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting has warned operators of business premises that stern action will be taken against them if they are found to have hogged the parking spaces in the council’s area of jurisdiction.

He gave this warning after SMC’s parking enforcement unit had instructed a shop operator to remove the objects used to ‘reserve’ parking spaces in front of the premises today, following complaints from members of the public.

“This is due to complaints from members of the public that this shop (operator) blocked the parking spaces. This sort of thing (hogging parking spaces) should not be done.

“The business owner has been warned by the council’s parking enforcement unit and told to immediately remove the objects from the public parking lots as well as not to repeat the offence.

“They (business operator) were fortunate that the enforcement unit did not compound them. But in the future, if such thing happens (again), we (SMC) won’t hesitate to compound this people. That is my message to them.

“But of course, our message (not to hog parking spaces) is for everyone (and not just this shop alone),” Ting told The Borneo Post.

Recently, Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Datu Dr Penguang Manggil had pointed out that action could be taken for obstructing public passage including at parking bays under the Cleanliness By-Laws 1999.

“It (parking bay) is a public place. Most councils with no parking order will use (Cleanliness By-Laws Section) 18(1)(a), or (b) of the Cleanliness By-Laws.

“Parking bay is within the ambit of definition of ‘footway’ and has been gazetted for the purpose as such for public use. The definition of ‘footway’ includes the public passage way of any building and verandah-ways at the side of any building or road,” Penguang explained.

The Marudi assemblyman had stated that penalty for placing objects to ‘reserve’ parking bay is a fine of RM1,500 for the first offence and RM3,000 for subsequent offence, or nine months imprisonment, or both when asked on action local councils can take for hogging of public parking bays.