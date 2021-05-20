245 new cases, four new clusters in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah continued to record three-digit Covid-19 cases with the latest figure standing at 245 on Thursday.

Covid-19 spokesperson for the state government, Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, revealed this on Thursday, adding that one death was recorded in Tawau, while four new clusters were recorded for the past 24 hours.

“The four new clusters were Kluster Jalan Pengalat Lok Kawi in Papar, Kluster Lorong Karamunsing and Kluster Jalan Tun Fuad here, and Kluster Jalan Kretam Silimpopon in Kalabakan,” he said in a statement.

Kluster Jalan Pengalat Lok Kawi in Papar is a workplace cluster involving workers in Sabindo’s CCK Fresh Mart factory.

“The index case was a 32-year-old quality control staff who was showing symptoms since May 10, before he was confirmed positive on May 18.

“Following the case, the employer has conducted screening for 69 workers and 15 of them tested positive,” Masidi added.

Another workplace cluster, Kluster Lorong Karamunsing, involves an electrical shop which has spread to second generation namely family members and nearby districts – Putatan, Penampang and Tuaran.

The index case was a worker who tested positive following a symptomatic screening at Permai Polyclinic after he lost his sense of smell on May 9.

A total of 89 samples were taken and 28 of them were positive, including 10 new cases recorded on Thursday.

Fifty-one samples were negative while 17 are still pending.

Meanwhile, Kluster Jalan Tun Fuad is a construction workplace cluster involving workers of Hyatt Centric Hotel Kota Kinabalu.

This cluster was detected on May 15 when the 43-year-old index case, who was having fever and coughing, tested positive.

He was admitted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital here for further treatment while another 10 cases were detected from 641 samples taken.

A total of 359 samples from this cluster were negative while 275 are still pending.

Kluster Jalan Kretam Silimpopon is another workplace cluster, where the cause of the infection is still unknown.

The case index was a 33-year-old worker of Silimpopon oil palm plantation who tested positive at Tawau Hospital on May 14 after showing symptoms of coughing and fever since May 8.

Close contact screening was done and 41 were found positive from 142 samples taken. Another 76 samples were negative while 24 are still pending.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the index case is believed to have contracted the infection while attending a Mother’s Day feast at the Silimpopon Joint Church located next to Jalan Kretam, Silimpopon.

As of Thursday, Sabah recorded a total of 59,909 Covid-19 cases.