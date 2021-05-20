Baram hit by floods, up to 10 feet of water in some areas

MIRI (May 20): Several areas in Baram were hit by floods this morning following heavy rain, with several schools and settlements inundated by up to 10 feet (3.1 metres) of water.

SK Long Luteng headmaster Juk Epoi said the suspension bridge connecting the school to the village was washed away by strong river currents during the heavy downpour, which started last night.

Two families living in the school’s teachers’ quarters have been moved to the teachers’ room after the flood water level reached the quarters’ roof.

The school’s hostels and dining hall were also inundated, with the highest water level measuring around six feet (1.8 metres) in depth.

At SK Penghulu Baya Mallang, the highest water level measured at three feet at many sections of the school, including the academic block as well as headmaster’s and teachers’ quarters.

Headmaster Edward Selige reported that work to move assets and equipment to higher ground had been underway since last night.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Supt Law Poh Kiong said both primary schools, which were not open under the present Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), were still experiencing a rise in the flood water level as it continued to rain in the area this morning.

Law said torrential rain in the interior also triggered floods that struck Kampung Melinau, Kampung Batu Bungan, SK Batu Bungan, Mulu Sub-District office and health clinic, as well as other parts of Baram including Long Lellang, Long Atip, Long Selaan, Long Apu, Long Beruang, and Bario.

“Flash floods have been caused by continuous heavy rain from yesterday and Bomba will continue to monitor the flood-affected areas from time to time,” he added.