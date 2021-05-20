Businessman fined RM30,000 for illegal possession of forest produce

SIBU (May 20): A 30-year-old businessman was fined RM30,000 in default three months jail by the Sessions Court here today after he changed his plea to guilty on the charge for illegal possession of forest produce.

Wong Eei Bing, who paid the fine, had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge framed under Section 96(1) of the Forest Ordinance 2015 (Cap.71) which was read together with Section 99 of the same Ordinance and Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a fine between RM25,000 and RM150,000, or a maximum five years’ jail, or both, upon conviction.

Then, in pursuant to Section 96(3) of the Ordinance, Sessions Court judge Marutin Pagan ordered the accused to pay RM17,500 to the Sarawak government for the forest produce seized.

His truck was also forfeited to the prosecution pursuant to Section 79(2) of the Forests Ordinance 2015.

According to the charge, Wong and another individual, who is still at large, at around 3pm on Oct 31, 2020 at Jalan Wawasan here, were caught to be in possession of 12 pieces of timber logs of various sizes that did not bear any registered property and royalty markings.

The value of the logs were RM1,706.33 (inclusive of royalties).

Wong was unrepresented at today’s hearing.