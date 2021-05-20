Covid-19: 245 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah continued to record three-digit positive Covid-19 cases with the latest figure standing at 245 on Thursday.

Covid-19 spokesperson for the state government, Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, revealed this in his Twitter post.

“Sabah’s total daily cases skyrocketed to 245 today. The Kuala cluster in Papar involving a religious school contributed 62/79 cases after 2nd round of test.

“Kalabakan is 43 (37 from church activity cluster), Tawau & KK (3 new clusters) both 37 each (sic),” he said.

Sabah has recorded a total of 59,909 Covid-19 cases as of today.