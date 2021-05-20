Covid-19: New cases jump to 608 in S’wak as country records new daily high

KUCHING (May 20): Sarawak’s new Covid-19 cases skyrocketed to 608 today as the country’s daily tally rose to a record high of 6,806, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah revealed.

Yesterday, Sarawak recorded 323 infections; while Malaysia had 6,075 cases, which was the previous record high.

Dr Noor Hisham said in a Facebook post today that the number of cases in the state was the fourth highest in the country after Selangor (2,277 cases), Kuala Lumpur (655) and Johor (615).

With the new cases, he said Sarawak’s cumulative number of Covid-19 cases is now 40,259; while the national tally is 492,302.

Other states that recorded three-digit cases were Kelantan with 426, Kedah (417), Penang (362), Negeri Sembilan (291), Perak (248), Sabah (245), Terengganu (233), Malacca (212) and Pahang (157).

Putrajaya, meanwhile, had 35 cases; while Labuan had 17 and Perlis, eight.