Covid 19: Two new clusters detected in Kuching and Serian

KUCHING (May 20): Two new Covid-19 community clusters in Kuching and Serian were declared by the State Health Department today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the cluster in Kuching dubbed the Kenyalang Park Cluster involved four families at Jalan Kenyalang Park, where 65 individuals have been screened.

“The screenings detected 27 positive cases while the remaining 38 individuals had tested negative,” it said.

It said all positive cases from this cluster have been referred to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and admitted to the Kuching quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC).

The Tebakang Cluster on the other hand, was traced at Kampung Tebakang Melayu, Serian. This cluster saw 78 individuals screened with 19 positive cases, 54 negative cases and five cases still awaiting lab results.

SDMC said contact tracing is still being carried out and that the positive cases have been admitted to the Serian PKRC.

The committee also announced the end of three clusters namely the Jalan Baji Cluster in Sarikei; Nanga Kelangas Cluster in Julau; and Taman Mesra Bako Cluster in Kuching after these clusters did not recording any new positive cases in the past 28 days.

The state currently has 83 active clusters with 11 recording 66 new Covid-19 cases today including the two newly declared clusters.

The nine other clusters which registered new cases are the Jalan Selirik Cluster in Kapit (27); Emperan Cluster in Selangau (12); Tanjong Kibong Cluster in Sibu (5); Jalan Sawit Cluster in Sarikei (3); Bungey Cluster in Betong (2); Beladin Cluster in Pusa (2); Putai Cluster in Bukit Mabong (1); Jelang Cluster in Betong (1); and Hulu Spaoh Cluster in Betong (1).