Ethnic groups support call for elevation of Belaga District

BINTULU (May 20): Five ethnic organisations in Belaga District support the call by Belaga assemblyman Datuk Liwan Lagang to elevate the district to a division.

The organisations, Sarawak Kajang Ethnic Community Association (PKEKS), Sarawak Kejaman Association (PBKS), Sarawak Lahanan Association (PLAS), Punan National Association (PNA) and Sekapan Belaga Association said in a joint statement yesterday that people in Belaga deserve more from the growth of the state and get better development allocations.

Liwan’s statement on elevating Belaga District to a division was published in The Borneo Post on May 11.

The organisations’ statement was jointly prepared and signed by PKEKS secretary Michael Belekum, PBKS president Ekot Ejui, PLAS president Bilong Siting, PNA president Daniel Batin, and Sekapan Belaga Association president Erick Drenner Dangan.

The statement said their support was based on several factors which should be considered by the Sarawak government.

“The population in Belaga District which is in Kapit Division is 44,500, spread over an area 19,403 square kilometres about the size of the state of Johor.

“The vast area has resulted in very thin distribution of allocations as Belaga District has to share the divisional development funds with the other districts in the division, namely Kapit and Song,” read the statement.

The organisations said flexibility should be given to Belaga District in determining the criteria for it to be elevated to a division.

The statement added that the request reflects the awareness among the rural communities of their rights for sustainable and comprehensive development to be on par with urban areas.

The statement pointed out about 30 years ago, Belaga District was promised rapid development with the construction of the Bakun Dam which can generate 2,400MW of energy.

However, until today many areas in the district do not even have 24-hour electricity supply despite the construction of Murum Dam – the second dam in Belaga District which is capable of generating 944MW of electricity, it said.

The organisations added that people in Belaga received scant reward for their sacrifice of giving up an area roughly the size of Singapore for the reservoir of the Bakun Dam.

“Belaga District existed in the Brooke administrative system, which shows that the Brooke government recognised the rights and needs of the people in the area. This can be proven by the existence of the Vyner Monument in Pekan Belaga.

“We also appeal to the government to rebuild ‘Fort Vyner’, locally known as ‘Kubu Aman Tipung’, the pride of the Kajang ethnic group,” the statement said.

The five organisations also pointed out that Belaga, which is located near East Kalimantan where the new capital for Indonesia will be located, would be an important gateway for trade with Indonesia in the future.