Former Upko permanent chairman joins STAR

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) welcomed former Upko permanent chairman Datuk Michael Malanjun into their fold on Thursday.

Malanjun was joined by seven others including president of the Sabah Council of Datuks, Datuk Cladius Roman, former Sabah Water Department director Datuk Willis Anson and former Sabah STAR women’s wing chief Melanie Annol.

Their membership forms were presented to STAR President Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan at the party’s headquarters here.

In his speech, Kitingan said he hoped the eight new members, comprising intellectuals and long serving political figures, would work hard for their new party.

“Their leadership abilities have been proven and their experience will benefit the party. STAR is delighted to have them on board and there will be roles for them in our party,” he said.

Malanjun who left Upko and joined Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) last year, said he joined STAR because the party’s objectives resonate with his personal values.

Furthermore, he said he believed PCS leaders lack clear direction on where the party should move unlike STAR.

Meanwhile, Roman who was part of Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) think tank, commented that he also decided to join STAR because he believes the party is an ideal platform for him to continue serving the people.

“For me, there is nothing wrong with my previous party, but it is a personal decision to join STAR because I want to help the people fulfil their aspiration.

“I hope I will be given an avenue to do this through STAR,” he said.