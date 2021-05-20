Jailed Indonesian gets more prison time after pleading guilty to injuring girlfriend

MIRI (May 20): An Indonesian prison inmate will have to spend an additional six months in jail after he pleaded guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday to causing hurt to his girlfriend earlier this year.

Magistrate Md Syafique Md Hilmie convicted Mujiono, 33, on the charge framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code and ordered the sentence to run consecutively from his current prison term.

He committed the offence on Jan 17 this year at a rented room on the upper floor of a restaurant at Jalan Cina here.

On May 11 this year, Mujiono, from Lamongan, Singkawang was sentenced to 10 months’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal intimidation against the same woman.

In mitigation, the Indonesian told the court that he has a wife and children in his country, and wants to go back to look after them and his elderly parents.

Inspector Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case while the accused was unrepresented.