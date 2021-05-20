Jobless man nabbed for damaging sister’s school van

MIRI (May 20): An unemployed man was arrested by police here yesterday for allegedly damaging his sister’s school van last week.

The suspect, 40, was picked up at a house in Kampung Tanjung Batu around 10.55am following a report lodged by his sister earlier the same morning.

During his arrest, the suspect was said to have turned aggressive but was overpowered by police.

The arresting team also seized two bricks from the suspect’s house, believed to have been used in the incident.

According to the report filed by his sister, the incident took place last Thursday when she was not at home.

She claimed the van’s window had been smashed and that parts of the vehicle’s body were dented, and estimated her loss at RM10,000.

The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief.