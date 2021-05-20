Karamunsing shopping complex shut for sanitisation

KOTA KINABALU: The district Health Department has ordered Karamunsing shopping complex to shut for three days from today (May 20), to facilitate sanitisation exercises.

A notice that was being circulated in the social media stated that the premises was ordered to close until June 2.

However, a call to the complex’s hotline explained that the closure is only for three days.

“We will be closing today at 3pm and hopefully reopen on 23rd.

“I do not have further information about this matter, but the management will get clear information from the health department today,” said the operator.

As of Wednesday, Sabah recorded a total of 59,664 Covid-19 cases.