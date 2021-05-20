Kuching’s mass Covid-19 vaccination centre to be model for other centres statewide — Uggah

KUCHING (May 20): The workings of the mass Covid-19 vaccination centre at the state indoor stadium in Petra Jaya here have been improved and will be a model for other areas across Sarawak, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman said an organised system has been put in place at the vaccination centre to offer greater convenience to vaccine recipients.

“A few days ago, our place (vaccination centre) was jammed and there was no physical distancing. We decided to improve and this is the improvement that we have done. I’m happy with this improvement.

“Now it looks very organised. When you go in, you feel as if you’re at a hospital, with clear sign boards and the flow is very clear. We have a systematic way for the public to get their vaccination.

“They know where to go, the flow is very smooth and there is clear physical distancing. This ideal vaccination centre in Sarawak is what we want for other town in Sarawak to follow,” he said after a visit to the indoor stadium today.

With this system in place, Uggah said the centre’s vaccination capacity would stand at 1,600 vaccine recipients per day and could even be pushed to between 2,000 and 2,500.

He regretted that certain VIPs had recently been caught jumping queue at the vaccination centre, and gave his word that such an incident would not happen again.

On whether Sarawakians would be receiving the Sinovac vaccine next, he said SDMC is in the midst of coordinating with Putrajaya.

“We will tell you what it is later on,” he said.

On AstraZeneca, Uggah said this vaccine would be given separately on a voluntary and first come, first served basis.

He said there will be a separate vaccination centre for individuals who sign up for AstraZeneca.

He added another group would manage the voluntary programme, which is not part of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.