Man pleads guilty to impersonating police officer, jailed 3 months

MIRI (May 20): A man was sentenced to three months in prison by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday for impersonating a police officer in an attempt to secure a flat at the Miri District Police Headquarters.

Magistrate Md Syafique Md Hilmie handed down the sentence on Camelez Diaz Alexander D’Carthy, 23, from Bandar Baru Permyjaya after he pleaded guilty to the charge framed under Section 170 of the Penal Code.

The charge carries a maximum of two years’ imprisonment or fine, or both, upon conviction.

Camelez had initially claimed trial to the charge during the first mention of the case on March 30 this year and was granted bail of RM2,500 with one local surety.

However, he failed to furnish the bail and was ordered to be detained pending case management yesterday, during which he changed his plea to guilty.

According to the facts of the case, the accused impersonated a Miri Special Branch officer by sending an email to the Management Department head at the state police headquarters in Kuching, requesting to move into a flat at the district police headquarters here.

The offence was committed on March 22, 2021 at around 8.26pm, at his house in Bandar Baru Permyjaya.

The court ordered the sentence to run from date of his arrest on March 25, 2021.

Inspector Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted while the accused was not represented