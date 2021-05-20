Manager held over RM170,000 false claims

KOTA KINABALU: A company manager has been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly submitting false claims worth RM170,000.

According to sources, the manager in his 30’s, had allegedly submitted false claims to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Kudat Branch for a Community Drumming Project under the National Goods Price Council for the areas of Matunggong and Sikuati for the year 2018.

The suspect, believed to be involved in the implementation of the Community Drumming Project, was arrested at the Sabah MACC office at about 11 am.

He is believed to have submitted a false declaration and confirmation letter submitted together in a claim amounting to about RM170,000 in 2018.

Sabah MACC director S. Karunanithy confirmed the suspect was arrested at the MACC office at 11am, and the case is being investigated under Section 471 of the Penal Code.

The suspect was released on MACC bail and is expected to be charged at the Kota Kinabalu Sessions Court on May 25.