Mayor: Don’t loiter around Covid-19 One-Stop Centre

KUCHING (May 20): The public have been told not to loiter around the Dewan Masyarakat MBKS (Kuching South City Council Community hall) which is being used as a Covid-19 One-Stop Centre.

Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said in a statement yesterday those who have no business or had been served at the one-stop centre should leave the compound as soon as possible.

“We request the public to give full cooperation on this matter because we don’t want anyone to wander or roam around at the Covid-19 One-Stop Centre of the Dewan Masyarakat MBKS,” he said.

Those visiting the centre are also advised to follow the traffic flow direction to ensure the smooth running of the centre.

Wee in his statement also thanked the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and all front-liners stationed at Covid-19 One-Stop Centre, Dewan Masyarakat MBKS for their services there.

On behalf of Uggah, Wee handed over packed food prepared in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri to the front-liners on duty at the centre on Tuesday.

“We want to appreciate all front-liners for their endless hard work and commitment,” said Wee.

Wee told members of the public or private companies who wish to donate food or drinks to the front-liners at the Covid-19 One-Stop Centre to contact Ting at 082-354200 or 010-9223705.

Meanwhile MBKS also issued a notice yesterday that the Kenyalang Market will be closed from today (May 20) to Saturday (May 22) for sanitisation works.

The market will reopen on Sunday (May 23).