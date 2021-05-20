MDDMC beefs up SOP at villages, longhouses

MIRI (May 20): Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) has beefed up enforcement to ensure compliance of Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) standard operating procedures (SOP) at longhouses and villages.

Its minister in-charge Datuk Lee Kim Shin, in a press statement yesterday, said all district officers in the division had been asked to monitor strictly the SOPs in the longhouses and villages under their jurisdiction.

“Village chiefs (Ketua Kaum) and longhouse chiefs (Tuai Rumah) must ensure the SOPs are complied with to prevent the further spread of Covid-19, particularly during funerals and other activities carried out at longhouses and villages.”

For Miri District level, Lee, who is also Transport Minister, said the enforcement team would frequently patrol neighbourhoods and compound individuals found violating the SOP.

He also said two longhouses and a primary school in the division which are still under lockdown would complete the order soon.

The two longhouses in Subis District are Rh Libau and Rh Genatan, and SK Long Jegan in Beluru District.

Rh Libau completed the lockdown yesterday while SK Long Jegan’s will end today, and Rh Genatan’s on May 21.

Lee said 11 longhouse in three districts had already completed the lockdown order. Five of them are in Beluru District, four in Subis District and two in Marudi.