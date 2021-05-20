KOTA KINABALU: The State Fire and Rescue Department will form more community, auxiliary and volunteer firefighting teams to shorten emergency response time.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department director Md Ali Ismail said this is to ensure firefighters will be present at a particular scene within the stipulated time frame set by the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia.

“We understand the budget constraints faced by our government, especially with the current economic situation, to build more fire stations, but to ensure we are able to reach a fire scene on time, we need to form more community, auxiliary and volunteer firefighting teams.

“They will be our first responders to a fire scene before the arrival of fire and rescue teams.

“These volunteer or auxiliary firefighters can ensure more properties and lives are be saved,” he said.

Md Ali said this when receiving the duties from outgoing State Fire and Rescue Department director Kamarulzaman Malik Abdullah at the State Fire and Rescue Department headquarters, here on Thursday.

Also present was Sabah Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Zuraidah Latip.

Md Ali added that all community, auxiliaryand volunteer firefighters would undergo training to equip them with fire-fighting knowledge and skills to prevent fire from happening in the first place.

Meanwhile, Md Ali said the department will strengthen their logistics when faced with flood situations, especially during the monsoon season.

He said all personnel have been on standby and will be mobilised when called upon.