Neelofa, husband pay RM15,000 in bail after pleading not guilty to breaching Covid-19 SOPs

SEREMBAN (May 20): Entrepreneur and celebrity Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor and her husband Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail pleaded not guilty in the Magistrates’ Court here today to violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) at a carpet shop early this month.

The charges against them were read out before Magistrate Mahyun Yusoff.

Muhammad Haris, 26 was charged with two counts of failing to comply with the CMCO SOP, which were for failing to wear the face mask and also scan the MySejahtera application or write his name in the registration book to check-in at Kedai Naeem Carpet Sdn Bhd, Kawasan Perindustrian Nilai 3, Nilai, at 4pm on May 2.

(For the freshest news, join our Telegram channel)

Noor Neelofa, 32, was charged with failing to scan the MySejahtera application or write her name in the registration book to check-in at the same place and time.

In allowing Muhammad Haris bail of RM10,000 on both charges and RM5,000 with one surety against Neelofa, the court set June 4 for mention.

The couple, charged with violating Regulation 19 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Area) (Conditional Movement Control) (No.4) (Amendment) (No.12) Regulations 2021, face a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to six months, or both, if found guilty.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nor Azizah Aling, while lawyer Haresh Mahadevan represented the couple.

The couple posted the bail. — Bernama