PBS assures undivided support to GRS

KOTA KINABALU: As a backbone of the Sabah Government, there is no reason for Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) to waver the strength and unity in the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

Assuring Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor of PBS’ commitment, party president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili added that their support is also undivided, especially to the Chief Minister’s leadership.

He stressed this after a two-hour Raya courtesy call on Hajiji, accompanied by three PBS Deputy Presidents Datuk Seri Radin Malleh, Datuk Jahid Jahim and Datuk Dr Yee Moh Chai, Vice President Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam and Secretary-General Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, on Wednesday.

“During the call, our discussions touched on many issues concerning GRS, matters of state government and administration, especially on Covid-19 and economy.

“We also assured him that PBS will give full support to the Chief Minister’s leadership, and the party machinery will give full cooperation to the implementation of the Sabah Maju Jaya development and strategies,” said Ongkili.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) explained that his recent statement was misread and surprised certain quarters, and purposely twisted to create confusion among the people.

“My actual intention was to express the Party’s openess to the opposition, especially Parti Warisan, to cooperate with the state and federal governments to achieve our common development goals for the good of Sabah and Sabahans.

“I did not say more than to express the openess to cooperation. After all, it was Warisan who extended the hand of friendship and cooperation in the first place, and their President (Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal) did it during the season of Ramadhan, a season to make friends … so it is only proper for us to express a similar gesture for the sake of friendship,” Ongkili explained.

The Kota Marudu Member of Parliament noted that it is only through cooperation, political friendship and support, that the state can be fully developed.

“It does not necessarily mean that we have to form a coalition, or alliance. PBS’ intention was to extend friendship and cooperation with Warisan at the Perikatan Nasional level.

“So it is my pleasure, as the PBS President, to extend invitation to Warisan to consider participating in PN, either as member or partner. And we (PBS) are happy to become a host or sponsor to Warisan to be part of the PN coalition. Come, work with us under PN.

“Besides, it is difficult for PBS and Warisan to form a new alliance or any idea of coalition because we have different identities and political roles. PBS has always been known to championing issues on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), people’s security and illegal immigration, and became the party’s identity since its formation 36 years ago.

“Together we can cooperate to spread this noble goals and strengthen the wider objectives of PN. And I am confident that Warisan can contribute to the achievement of its national aspirations,” said Ongkili.