Perkis Palestine Humanitarian Fund launched

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Islamic Welfare Association (Perkis) is urging people to donate to the Palestine Humanitarian Fund.

Its president, Datuk Seri Panglima Lajim Ukin, said that the aim of the fund is to help Palestinians who are now in dire need due to the ongoing war between Palestine and Israel.

He urged all Sabahans to help, including non-Muslims as the cause is not about religion but about defending human rights.

He said that Perkis will be placing their fund-raising boxes at mosques and suraus, and perhaps also at banks and government departments.

Lajim also said that he knew that there were now people who are taking advantage of the contribution to Palestine and assured that the funds raised by Perkis will be handed over to the Sabah Government who would then hand it over to the Federal Government to ensure the amount raised will reach Palestine.

“Whatever (amount) we collect, we will hand over to the State Government,” he said at the event to launch the fund at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) near here on Thursday.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor commended Perkis’ effort to work with other non-government organisations (NGOs) to help the Palestinian cause.

Hajiji, who was represented by Special Tasks Minister Datuk Arifin Arif, said that the government supports any effort in the state to help communities across religious beliefs and races that are facing oppression.

“And in line with the Malaysia solidary championed by the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Sabah is also supportive of any effort of the country for universal security and wellbeing especially the situation in Palestine,” he said.

“The Prime Minister’s address on the Palestine issued three days ago, condemned Israel’s attack on Palestine which is considered a war crime and inhumane.

“Hence, the government is supportive of the efforts of NGO aimed at helping any world community across religion and race that are being oppressed to receive the appropriate defense,” he said.