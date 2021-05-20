Sarawak’s Covid-19 red zones increase to 25 while green zones drops to four

KUCHING (May 20): The number of Covid-19 red zones in the state have gone up following the addition of Bukit Mabong district today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said the district is now a red zone after it recorded 54 new Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks.

“This brings the total number of red zones to 25,” it said in its Covid-19 daily update.

The other red zones are Tebedu, Betong, Pusa, Bau, Belaga, Sebauh, Sri Aman, Pakan, Song, Kanowit, Selangau, Saratok, Subis, Mukah, Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu which recorded a total of 6,542.

The committee also said that Sarawak was now left with only four green-zone districts after Simunjan reverted to a yellow zone due to a local transmission case reported in the past 14 days.

The remaining four green zones are Marudi, Asajaya, Telang Usan and Kabong.

Tatau is the sole orange zone with 27 cases while yellow zones included Lundu, Julau, Lawas, Matu, Tanjung Manis, Dalat, Daro, Lubok Antu and Limbang with a total of 89 cases.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, the police had issued 26 compounds namely 17 in Kuching; four in Miri; three in Lawas; and two in Padawan districts for violating Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) such as not wearing face mask (12); offering dine-in (4); congregating at premises exceeding the allowed hours (4); not registering before entering premises (2); failure to update the attendance book (2); leaving Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) area without permission (1) and running away from quarantine centre (1).

“The total number of compounds issued to date, since the Movement Control Order was implemented in March 18, 2020 are 6,619,” said SDMC.

Similarly, the Local Government and Housing Ministry also issued a total of 36 compounds, under Sri Aman District Council (10), Kapit District Council (6), Kuching South City Council (5), Padawan Municipal Council (4), Sibu Rural District Council (3), Miri City Council (2), Bintulu Development Authority (1), Serian District Council (1), Bau District Council (1), Sarikei District Council (1), Meradong and Julau District Council (1); and Matu and Daro District Council (1).

The offences included not updating attendance book or incomplete book (12); birthday celebration (5); not scanning MySejahtera (5); operating without permission (5); eateries allowing dine-in (4); not wearing face mask (3); operating exceeding the allowed hours (1) and not providing registration book (1).

This brings the total number of compounds issued since Feb 1 to-date to 610.