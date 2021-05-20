SDMC: Opt-in AZ vaccination only for Sarawakians 60 years old and above

KUCHING (May 20): The AstraZeneca (AZ) Covid-19 vaccine opt-in programme in Sarawak will only be for those ages 60 and above, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a Facebook post yesterday that the AZ opt in programme will be open for registration and booking for Sarawakians ages 60 and above starting May 23, this Sunday.

“Family members who are more tech-savvy are encouraged to help and assist the elderly to register online at www.vaksincovid.gov.my,” the committee added.

SDMC also shared the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) Facebook post that this round of AZ opt-in vaccination will also be open for registration and booking in Johor, Pulau Pinang, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor on the same date.

“It will be on a first-come-first-serve basis. Slots are limited,” JKJAV said, reminding those eligible to make sure that their MyKad number and address in their MySejahtera profile are correct.

Yesterday, Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the registration and bookings will be handled by the National Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) in Kuala Lumpur.

“Still waiting for information from them,” he told The Borneo Post.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas on Tuesday announced that CITF Sarawak has agreed to let the AZ vaccine be used in Sarawak on a voluntary and first-come, first-served basis by appointment.

However, he did not mention the age criteria then.

The SDMC chairman said the AZ vaccine will be supplied to Sarawak with the coordination of the National CITF and will be offered to the eligible population in the state.

He also said separate, designated vaccination centres will be set up and prepared for this purpose and they will be announced in due time.