KUCHING (May 20): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has come up with an updated standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Wesak Day and Hari Gawai.

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the SOPs will be released tomorrow by the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) through the latter’s official website.

“The SOP for Wesak Day and Hari Gawai has been approved and will be released officially on May 21, 2021 by Unifor through its official website,” said SDMC.