Seven locations in S’wak including a school in Tanjung Manis placed under EMCO

KUCHING (May 20): Seven locations across the state will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) including a primary school in Tanjung Manis, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said the EMCO at SK Bakerkong, Tanjung Manis has commenced today and will continue for another two weeks until June 2.

Also under EMCO for the same period are Rh Wun anak Ering in Tanjung Manis and Rh Gandik, Lui, Sungai Engkabang in Roban, Betong.

It said there are also three longhouses in Pakan that have been placed under EMCO from today until June 5.

They are Rh Saba, Nunggang; Rh Rinya, Jagoi Lama; and Rh Buking, Ulu Kakup.

The other location that has been placed under EMCO is Kampung Boyan here which will start its EMCO from tomorrow until June 3.

SDMC also declared the end of EMCOs for 10 longhouses, a workers’ quarters and a village in the state.

The 10 longhouses are Rh Austine Kilat, Nanga Ngungun, Kanowit; Rh Banyoi Ladi, Nanga Sengayan, Kanowit; Rh Dick, Batu 8, Jalan Oya, Sibu; Rh Luyoh Nanga Lango, Julau; Rh Unjan, Nanga Lango, Julau; Rh Peter anak Suring, Sg Silas, Jalan Ulu Sebauh, Bintulu; Rh Chan anak Minggat, Sg Kesa, Sarikei; Rh Rampai, Sg Anyit, Selangan, Sarikei; Rh Midan, Berasok, Pakan; and Rh Payau, Emperan Datuk, Sg Pinang, Pakan.

The EMCO enforced at the workers’ quarters at Palm Head Holding, Sebubu Plantation, Bintulu is also ending today while similar enforcement at Kampung Bungey, Debak, Betong is scheduled to end tomorrow (May 21).