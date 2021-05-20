Tugboat, gravel-laden barge seized over lack of documents, port clearance

MIRI (May 20): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) seized a tugboat and gravel-laden barge off Miri waters yesterday after the crew failed to furnish relevant documentation for the vessel.

MMEA Miri director Captain Mohd Fauzi Othman in a statement said the tugboat was towing a barge carrying 1.3 metric tonnes of gravel when it was stopped about 1.7 nautical miles northwest of Kuala Baram around 2.35pm.

“A check of the tugboat found that it has no vessel document and was also without port clearance.

“The four crew including an Indonesian however had valid identification documents,” he said.

Mohd Fauzi said the case is being investigated under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 and Customs Act 1967.