337 flood victims in Sarawak currently placed at 4 temporary evacuation centres

MIRI (May 21): The number of flood victims housed at four temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in Lawas increased to 337 people comprising of 77 households (KIRs) as at 5pm today.

Lawas District Disaster Management Committee chairman Ladin Atok said apart from the PPS at Trusan community hall which was opened Thursday morning, there are three other PPSs, namely SJK Chung Hua Trusan, SK Kampung Lintang and SK Sundar.

“PPS at Trusan community hall which opened at 8.30am on Thursday housed 100 flood victims covering 19 KIR.

“PPS at SJK Chung Hua Trusan opened at 3pm on Thursday housed 81 victims from 21 KIRs while thhe PPS at SK Kampung Lintang which opened at 6pm housed 143 victims from 35 KIRs,” he said in a statement.

Ladin, who is also Lawas district officer, added that PPS SK Sundar opened at 10pm on Thursday and housed 13 victims from two KIRs.

Meanwhile, a PPS was also opened in Limbang at the Medamit Community Hall on Thursday afternoon.

Civil Defence Force (APM) Limbang officer Captain (PA) Sulaiman Salama said the PPS, which opened at 3pm, housed 19 flood victims from six KIRs.

In a related development, three schools in the Telang Usan district are still unable to operate due to floods since Wednesday.

Miri and Beluru Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, Captain (PA) Usman Harto said the three schools involved were SK Long Luteng, SK Long Atip and SK Long Moh.

“The Baram District Education Office reported that there three schools were affected by the floods at 11.30am last Wednesday.

“The school situation are currently under control as the schools operate during the home-based teaching and learning period, the weather is still cloudy and the headmaster of each school could not be contacted,” he said in a statement.

Usman said SK Long Luteng, which has 20 teachers and Members of Executive Groups (AKP) as well as six family members of staff, were affected by the six-feet-high flood.

“Meanwhile, SK Long Atip which has 14 teachers and AKPs as well as five staff family members facing floods as high as two feet and SK Long Moh which has 16 teachers and AKPs as well as nine staff family members affected by floods as high as one foot,” he said.

In the meantime, Usman said for the Mulu subdistrict, there were eight areas reported to have flooded.

“The areas are Kampung Batu Bungan, Mulu Health Clinic, Mulu Sub-District Office, SK Batu Bungan, Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) Mulu quarters, Kampung Sungai Melinau Mulu, Kampung Long Iman and SK Penghulu Baya Mallang,” he added.

Apart from that, Zone 6 Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Supt Law Poh Kiong said the Long Lama town was also among the areas affected by the floods Friday morning.

“As of 11.06 am, the water level is still high around Long Lama and the water trend is still rising but there is no rain in the area.

“The Long Lama volunteer firefighters informed that the water depth in some areas there was about three to four feet,” he said.