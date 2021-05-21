Almost all districts in the Peninsula now red zones — Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (May 21): Almost all districts in the Peninsula have been categorised as red zones and only seven other districts are in the yellow zones status, based on the 14-day movement data on the distribution of new Covid-19 cases by districts, from May 6 to Wednesday (May 19).

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said based on data from the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) of the Ministry of Health (MoH), there were no more districts categorised as green zones in the Peninsula, while eight districts have been categorised as orange zones, with 21 to 40 cases, during the same period.

Situasi semasa daerah-daerah di Malaysia berdasarkan pergerakan 14 hari taburan kes COVID-19 setakat 19 Mei 2021. Hanya 7 daerah zon kuning manakala tiada lagi zon hijau di Semenanjung. Jaga diri Jaga keluarga.

Amalkan ‘PKP Kendiri atau self lockdown’. pic.twitter.com/NRxEdyAyXM — Noor Hisham Abdullah (@DGHisham) May 20, 2021

The districts categorised as yellow zones are Perak Tengah (Perak); Sik (Kedah); Gua Musang (Kelantan); Kemaman and Hulu Terengganu (Terengganu); Cameron Highlands (Pahang), and Mersing (Johor).

Meanwhile, Kampar district in Perak; Kangar (Perlis); Padang Terap and Langkawi (Kedah); Bera, Maran and Rompin (Pahang); and Kuala Pilah (Negeri Sembilan) have been classified as orange zones, he said.

Based on the infographic shared through his Twitter account, Selangor recorded the highest number of new cases at 21,343, followed by Kuala Lumpur (6,100), Johor (5,148), Kelantan (4,498), Penang (3,681), Kedah (2,983), Negeri Sembilan (1,856), Pahang (1,469), Terengganu (1,401), Melaka (1,231), Putrajaya (162), while Perlis reported 22 cases.

For Sarawak which recorded 6,456 cases, five districts are still categorised as green zones, namely, Simunjan, Asajaya, Kabong, Marudi, and Telang Usan, while nine other districts are in yellow zones, namely, Limbang, Lundu, Lawas, Dalat, Daro, Julau, Lubok Antu, Matu and Tanjung Manis.

Apart from that, two districts – Tatau and Bukit Mabong – are categorised as orange zones.

Sabah, which recorded 1,120 cases during this period, has seven districts which are still in the green zone status, namely, Tambunan, Kudat, Nabawan, Pitas, Tongod, Telupid and Beluran.

Nine other districts with yellow zone status are Tuaran, Beaufort, Kota Belud, Sipitang, Ranau, Kota Marudu, Tenom, Keningau and Kuala Penyu, while Putatan has been classified with orange status.

Green zone districts recorded zero cases, yellow (1-20 cases), orange (21-40 cases), and red (41 cases or more).

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham also said until yesterday (May 20), the overall utilisation rate of Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds nationwide had reached 83 per cent.

“The country’s health system is under tremendous pressure and needs everyone’s help to contain the Covid-19 infection,” he said. — Bernama