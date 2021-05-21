AZ vaccine opt-in registration only for Kuching and Miri residents, says Khairy

KUCHING (May 21): Registration for the AstraZeneca (AZ) Covid-19 vaccine voluntary vaccination will only be open this Sunday for people in Kuching and Miri, said Khairy Jamaluddin, the Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

He also said on Twitter that the registration was for people above 60 years old.

“The second round of AstraZeneca opt-in will open at 1200hrs on Sunday, 23 May at http://vaksincovid.gov.my. This will only be open to residents of Klang Valley, Penang, Johor, Kuching and Miri who are above the age of 60,” he said.

Sarawak had initially rejected the AZ vaccine, which is called Vaxzevria, due to public concern over its possible effects.

However, on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas announced that the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force Sarawak had agreed to let the AZ vaccine be used in Sarawak on a voluntary and first-come, first-served basis by appointment.

The SDMC chairman said the AZ vaccine will be supplied to Sarawak with the coordination of the National CITF and will be offered to the eligible population in the state.

He also said separate, designated vaccination centres will be set up and prepared for this purpose and they will be announced in due time.