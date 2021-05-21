Case of queue jumping in vaccination will not happen again – Uggah

KUCHING (May 21): Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has given his assurance that the incident of queue jumping at the Stadium Perpaduan Covid-19 vaccination centre here yesterday will not happen again.

“We hope what happened … will not happen again. The management (of vaccination centre) has assured me (on this matter). We apologise for the queuing issue.

“We have a system in place that will make sure the flow of vaccination is carried out as planned,” he told reporters after visiting Stadium Perpaduan yesterday.

Images of the wife of a prominent individual who allegedly jumped queue at the persons with disabilities (PwD) lane at the vaccination centre have gone viral on social media.

According to Uggah, the vaccination process and flow at Stadium Perpaduan have been improved after several issues were raised recently.

“The new system is totally different from before; it is now organized and orderly with clear signboards and flow.

“Before this, the place was jammed with no social distancing. So, we will also bring this new system to other vaccination centres in the state,” he added. – Bernama