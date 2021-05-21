CITF investigating claims of reduced AstraZeneca dose amount

KUALA LUMPUR (May 20): The Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) is looking into claims that AstraZeneca vaccine doses administered were less than required, which is under 0.5 millilitre (mL).

CITF said in a statement that the incident supposedly occurred at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur AstraZeneca vaccination centre on May 19.

According to the statement, both vaccine recipients in the incident have been identified.

“CITF will not hesitate to take action against those who do not meet the standard set or violate any regulations,” the statement read.

CITF also stressed that it always emphasises on the quality of service provided by medical experts involved in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, including private medical experts managed by ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd in association with the programme. — Bernama