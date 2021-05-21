Comprehensive approach to resolve flooding – Jeffrey 

KINARUT: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said the state government will have a comprehensive approach to resolve flooding in Sabah soon.

He said that flooding in Sabah is also attributed to the sedimentation of soil and sand and debris at river mouths as these matters can block the water flow.

He added that the sedimentation must be removed but fortunately, there are people who are keen on buying the sand at the river mouths.

He also said that there is a group of investors who are keen on the task of removing the sedimentation (sand) at the riverbanks.

Jeffrey said this to reporters at the Vanilla Farm Kinarut on Friday when he was asked about the flood scenario in some parts of Sabah presently.

He also reminded that the flood issue in Sabah is a natural phenomenon.

“Every year it floods and the water then recedes. We should learn from the behavior of the weather and the river and adjust our life,” he said.

“But as far as the ministry is concern, we will look at where the problem is … one of it is the accumulated soil, debris and sand that blocks the river mouth,” he said.

Meanwhile, State Works Ministee Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has urged all Public Works Department (PWD) engineers in the flood-affected areas to be prepared to conduct post-flood inspection works.

Bung, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, cautioned that continuous flood may sometimes damage roads and bridges, and cause landslides.

He pointed out that the recent flood in Keningau, Tenom, Kemabong and Beaufort could have damaged PWD’s infrastructure in those areas.

In a statement on Friday, Bung said that the infrastructure damages in Pitas due to flood should be a lesson for all to be more responsible when it comes to post-flood inspections.

“All district engineers should go to the ground to inspect the situation. Any damages which could be fixed immediately, should be fixed immediately.

Meanwhile, major damages that require bigger funds should be referred to the headquarters,” he said.

He further disclosed that the Kota Kinabalu-Beaufort-Tenom railway services had also been affected by the flood.

Bung had also advised residents living in flood-prone areas to always be cautious.

He gave his assurance that the state government would be distributing assistance to all those affected by the recent flood.