Covid-19: New cluster involving mall detected in Kuching

KUCHING (May 21): One new Covid-19 cluster involving a shopping mall in Kuching was declared by the state Health Department today, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SMDC in its daily update said the workplace cluster, dubbed the Jalan Simpang Tiga Cluster, had been detected at a shopping mall in Kenyalang Park here.

It said a total of 44 individuals had undergone swab tests, of which 14 cases including the index case returned positive for Covid-19 while the remaining 30 cases tested negative.

The committee said that contact tracing for this cluster is currently ongoing and all positive cases have been referred to the Sarawak General Hospital or Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) in Kuching and Serian.

Meanwhile, SDMC declared an end to four Covid-19 clusters in Sibu, Kuching and Tatau after they did not report any local transmissions in the last 28 days.

The clusters were Bulatan Aman Cluster in Sibu; Kampung Binyu Cluster and Jalan Puncak Borneo Cluster in Kuching; and Jalan Bintulu-Sibu Cluster in Tatau.

Currently, the state has a total of 80 active Covid-19 clusters.

“A total of 11 clusters recorded 51 new cases while the remaining 69 clusters did not have new infections,” added SDMC.