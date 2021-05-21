Covid 19: Record 8 deaths for Sarawak, 612 new cases

KUCHING (May 21): Sarawak today recorded eight Covid-19 deaths, making it the highest the state has ever recorded to date.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement said five of the deaths were in Kapit, two in Sarikei and one in Saratok.

The figures brought the total death toll from Covid-19 in the state to 247.

The committee also recorded 612 new cases today, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 40,871.

It said 369 or 60.29 per cent of the cases were detected in Sibu, Bintulu and Miri.

