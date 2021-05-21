Covid-19: Red zones in Sarawak drop to 24 after Bau district changes to orange

KUCHING (May 21): The number of Covid-19 red zones in Sarawak has slightly dropped to 24 after Bau district reverted to an orange zone, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its daily update that Bau district was now an orange zone after recording 33 local transmissions in the last 14 days.

The red zones are Bukit Mabong, Tebedu, Betong, Pusa, Belaga, Sebauh, Sri Aman, Pakan, Song, Kanowit, Selangau, Saratok, Subis, Mukah, Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

SDMC said the state was now left with only two orange zones, namely Tatau and Bau.

(For the freshest news, join our Telegram channel)

It added that Sarawak’s yellow zones remained unchanged at 10 while the green zones in the state stands at four, namely Marudi, Asajaya, Telang Usan and Kabong.

The Ministry of Health categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmissions as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, the police had issued 23 compound notices to individuals who flouted the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Of the total, 11 were issued in Bintulu, five in Kuching, four in Sibu, and one each in Padawan, Miri and Mukah.

Seven of the offences involved failure to practise physical distancing followed by failure to scan MySejahtera QR code (5), congregating outside residential areas after 10pm (3), not wearing a face mask (3), operating exceeds the stipulated hours (2), carrying more than two passengers in a vehicle in special Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) area (1) and exiting high-risk area without permission (1).

“This brought the total number of compound notices issued since March 18 last year to 6,642,” said SDMC.