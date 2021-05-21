Covid-19: Sarawak records 612 new cases as national tally stays above 6,000

KUCHING (May 21): Sarawak’s new Covid-19 cases remained in the 600-range for the second day in a row today as the virus continues to spread, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah revealed.

He said in a Facebook post that the state had recorded 612 new infections – four more than yesterday – and the country as a whole had 6,493 new cases, a slight dip from 6,806 yesterday.

This brought Sarawak’s cumulative number of Covid-19 infections to 40,871 cases as the country’s tally rose to 498,795 cases.

Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also said Sarawak had the third highest number of cases in the country after Selangor with 2,163 cases and Kuala Lumpur with 641 cases.

For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post Telegram Channel

Other states that also recorded three-digit cases were Kelantan with 467 cases, Kedah (434 cases), Johor (406), Perak (382) Negeri Sembilan (370), Penang (302), Malacca (165), Pahang (161), Sabah (144) and Terengganu (139).

Labuan reported 84 cases, while Putrajaya had 20 cases and Perlis three cases.